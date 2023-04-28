Is Andre Vasilevskiy back? Lightning get crucial Game 5 win over Leafs | Locked On Lightning

Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Tampa Bay Lightning in by far his best game of the series.

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy looked rather human through four games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fortunately for the Tampa Bay Lightning, he may be finding his form at just the right point.

Vasilevskiy has been the best goalie in the world for the pasf few years. The Maple Leafs, though, seemed to have figured him out after scoring 16 goals in Games 2-4, all Toronto wins.

In Game 5, Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 30 shots against, a .933 save percentage in by far his best game of the series.

"At times, fatigue has played a role in Vasilevskiy's performance this season," according to Locked on Lightning host Adam Denker.

"We finally saw him weather the storm, and he played as best as he could."

But he absolutely needed to step up in Game 5, and that he did with the Lightning doing eveything they could to help him out.

"(The Lightning) dug their heels in tonight, and I think who really dug his heels in tonight was [Vasilevskiy]," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said, per NHL.com. "His name has come up a lot for various reasons over the last couple days, and I think he proved he could handle the high shots."

Indeed, there was talk of Vasilevskiy's game dropping off, but Denker added he did everything he's capable of in Game, and the question is whether he can do it two more times against a Maple Leafs team looking to win its first playoff series since 2004.

Don't bet against Vasilevskiy, because he's quite simply one of the NHL's premier big game performers.