Lightning fans celebrate shot at Stanley Cup three-peat after Toronto win

Fans at Armature Works said despite a rollercoaster playoff series, they never lost faith on the team.

TAMPA, Fla. — Armature Works was a sea of blue even hours before Game 7 was slated to start.

Bolts fans showed up in full support with jerseys, signs and face paint. They hoped the Tampa Bay Lightning would hear their cheers thousands of miles away from Toronto.

The team defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs two to one in Game 7 Toronto at Scotiabank Arena to win the overall series four to three.

The Lightning will face in-state rivals the Florida Panthers in Round 2 of the NHL playoffs.

Some fans felt nervous heading into the game because they said it's been a neck-and-neck battle against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoff series. Not to mention, the nail-biting overtime win on Thursday that kept the Stanley Cup hopes alive for the Bolts.

"It's a rollercoaster. Just tons of emotions, excitement and disappointment but hopeful," Chris Fauskee said.

It's been nearly four decades since a team captured three consecutive Stanley Cup titles. The last time it happened was between 1980-83 when the New York Islanders won four in a row.

"That’s what Champions do. When they’re down, they never give up. They get right back up," Jayme Lindsey said.

But Lightning fans said the team works stronger under pressure. With a three-peat at stake, fans said the Bolts' quest to make history would work to their advantage.