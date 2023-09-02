Rays prospect Kyle Manzardo joins Locked On Rays podcast

Manzardo was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 and is one of their top infield prospects

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Locked On Rays podcast had first-base prospect Kyle Manzardo on as a guest this week in a wide-ranging interview that discussed everything from people calling the youngster a ‘Lance Berkman-type player’ to who Manzardo’s favorite comedian is.

During the interview, co-hosts Kevin Weiss and Ulises Sambrano asked Manzardo about his college playing days and even went back further when they asked Manzardo to talk about his earliest baseball memory.

Manzardo talked about playing wiffle ball in his backyard. His dad Paul was a coach at Northern Idaho State University and he would come home from practice and flip wiffle balls to young Kyle who would try to hit the balls into his neighbor’s yard.

Manzardo joked that once he started doing that, they moved their game to the local park because they felt bad for the neighbors.

Then Manzardo talked about how supportive his dad continues to be as he makes his way through the Rays’ system. He said his dad still throws BP to him when he has the time, and hits grounders to him to keep him sharp on defense.

He also spoke about the experience of being drafted by Rays in 2021 and headed straight to Florida the next day. He was drafted in the second round out of Washington State University. Manzardo reached Double-A in 2022 after starting in High A and figures to be in the Minors for the 2023 season.

Manzardo also mentioned how the rule change affecting shifts was in play last season in the Minors and he noticed that some of the balls he was pulling to the four-hole between first and second were getting through when they wouldn’t have with that extra fielder on the right side.

Baseball Prospectus ranked Manzardo as the Rays’ Number three prospect, grading him a 60 out of a possible 80 saying he’s a ‘first-division, occasional All-Star’ and that finding flaws in Manzardo’s performance is a bit 'nit-picky at this point.'

By the way, Manzardo named Theo Vaughan as his favorite comedian but that’s only because he saw someone perform in Arizona who he thought was hilarious but he couldn’t remember his name.