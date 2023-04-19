Maple Leafs lost more than Game 1 in playoff opener vs. Lightning

Toronto forward Michael Bunting will have a hearing for an illegal check to the head.

TORONTO, ON — Getting booed off home ice in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs isn't typically a great sign.

That's what happened in Toronto, though, as the hometown Maple Leafs lost 7-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And Toronto will likely be without Michael Bunting for Game 2 and possibly beyond. That's because Bunting will have a hearing on Wednesday for an Illegal Check to the Head / Interference against Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak.

Here's a look at the incident in question.

Michael Bunting has received a 5-minute match penalty for an illegal check to the head on Erik Cernak. pic.twitter.com/aY8TnNZgWl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 19, 2023

"It's not a play you want to see ever," said Mike DiStefano of Locked on Leafs. "That's the type of stuff that needs to be rid of from the game."

And to that end, Bunting will likely be suspended for two to three games. As a result, rookie Matthew Knies will likely draw in for Game 2.

For the Leafs, the incident changed the game, added co-host David Morassutti. Bunting earned a five-minute match penalty, and the Lightning scored twice on the extended power play to make it 6-2 heading into the third period.

Bunting was a valuable player for the Maple Leafs during the regular season, both offensively (23 goals, 26 assists) and also as an agressor in trying to get under the opponent's skin.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe didn't see anything malicious on the play, saying, "Bunts, to me, is trying to win the line to set himself up to win a race for the puck and it got away on him. A guy wasn’t expecting it and I’m sure Bunts is expecting a battle in that situation and didn’t get one.”

It was an inujurious play, though, as Cernak was forced to leave the game and did not return. And that was on top of Tampa Bay losing Victor Hedman to an apaprent injury earlier in the game.