2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Red Sox lead the way, Ohtani makes history

In total, 34 players are making their first All-Star appearance this year. The Red Sox led with 5 selections with the Toronto, Milwaukee and San Diego each with 4.

DENVER — The MLB announced the 2021 MLB All-Star rosters on Sunday for the 89th edition of the Midsummer Classic.

The headlines for the rosters mostly come out of the American League. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is the first player named an All-Star as both a position player and pitcher, the Boston Red Sox have the most All-Stars and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., son of 9-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero, led the MLB in voting.

The Guerreros are the 15th father-son duo in MLB history to each be named All-Stars and fifth father-son pair chosen to the game as starters. At 22 years old, Guerrero Jr. is the youngest player to ever lead in All-Star voting.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On MLB podcast is your daily podcast for all MLB news, rumors and analysis. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Below are the rosters for the American League and National League announced on Sunday. An asterisk denotes the player's first All-Star selection. All-caps denotes All-Star starters.

American League

Pitchers:

Matt Barnes*, RHP, Boston Red Sox

Shane Bieber, RHP, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, LHP, New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, RHP, New York Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi*, RHP, Boston Red Sox

Kyle Gibson*, RHP, Texas Rangers

Liam Hendriks, RHP, Chicago White Sox

Yusei Kikuchi*, LHP, Seattle Mariners

Lance Lynn, RHP, Chicago White Sox

Ryan Pressly, RHP, Houston Astros

Carlos Rodon*, LHP, Chicago White Sox

Gregory Soto*, LHP, Detroit Tigers

Pitcher/Designated Hitter:

SHOHEI OHTANI*, RHP/DH, Los Angeles Angels

Catchers:

SALVADOR PEREZ, C, Kansas City Royals

Mike Zunino*, C, Tampa Bay Rays

Infielders:

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

Bo Bichette*, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

XANDER BOGAERTS, SS, Boston Red Sox

Carlos Correa, SS, Houston Astros

RAFAEL DEVERS*, 3B, Boston Red Sox

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR.*, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays



Matt Olson*, 1B, Oakland Athletics

Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians

MARCUS SEMIEN*, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays

Jared Walsh*, 1B, Los Angeles Angels

Outfielders:

Michael Brantley, OF, Houston Astros

Joey Gallo, OF, Texas Rangers

Adolis Garcia*, OF, Texas Rangers

TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ*, OF, Toronto Blue Jays

AARON JUDGE, OF, NEW YORK YANKEES

Cedric Mullins*, OF, Baltimore Orioles

MIKE TROUT (inactive), OF, Los Angeles Angels

Designated Hitters:

Nelson Cruz, DH, Minnesota Twins

J.D. Martinez, DH, Boston Red Sox

National League

Pitchers:

Corbin Burnes*, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Yu Darvish, RHP, San Diego Padres

Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets

Kevin Gausman*, RHP, San Francisco Giants

Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Craig Kimbrel, RHP, Chicago Cubs

German Marquez*, RHP, Colorado Rockies

Mark Melancon, RHP, San Diego Padres

Alex Reyes*, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Trevor Rogers*, LHP, Miami Marlins

Zack Wheeler*, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Woodruff, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Catchers:

BUSTER POSEY, C, San Francisco Giants

J.T. Realmuto, C, Philadelphia Phillies

Infielders:

Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

NOLAN ARENADO, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs

Brandon Crawford, SS, San Francisco Giants

Jake Cronenworth*, 2B, San Diego Padres

Eduardo Escobar*, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

ADAM FRAZIER*, 2B, Pittsburgh Pirates

FREDDIE FREEMAN, 1B, Atlanta Braves

Max Muncy, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

FERNANDO TATIS JR.*, SS, San Diego Padres

Trea Turner*, SS, Washington Nationals

Outfielders:

RONALD ACUNA JR., OF, Atlanta Braves

Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

NICK CASTELLANOS*, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Bryan Reynolds*, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kyle Schwarber* (inactive), OF, Washington Nationals

Juan Soto*, OF, Washington Nationals

Chris Taylor*, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

JESSE WINKER*, OF, Cincinnati Reds

The Red Sox lead the way with five All-Stars and the Blue Jays have four. In the NL, the Brewers and Padres each have four.

Both leagues have 17 first-time All-Star selections for 34 total.

The 89th All-Star Game is in Denver at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13. The MLB heads to the All-Star break following games on Sunday, July 11.