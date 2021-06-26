Rays win 4th in a row, send Angels to 5th straight loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 for their fourth straight win.
Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay. Ji-Man Choi had four hits and drove in two runs as the Rays improved to 6-0 against the Angels this season.
The Angels have lost five in a row overall.
Tampa Bay now holds a slim half-game lead over Boston in the American League East.
- 'Deep fire' slowing rescue effort at collapsed Surfside condo
- Concrete cracking, 'major' structural damage reported at Surfside condo in 2018
- Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd
- Jury spares convicted murderer Ronnie Oneal III, recommends life sentence
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter