x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Rays

Rays win 4th in a row, send Angels to 5th straight loss

Tampa Bay holds a slim half-game lead over Boston in the American League East.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, left, Brett Phillips, center, and Manuel Margot celebrate a win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 for their fourth straight win. 

Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay. Ji-Man Choi had four hits and drove in two runs as the Rays improved to 6-0 against the Angels this season. 

The Angels have lost five in a row overall.

Tampa Bay now holds a slim half-game lead over Boston in the American League East.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter