Rays win 4th in a row, send Angels to 5th straight loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-3 for their fourth straight win.

Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay. Ji-Man Choi had four hits and drove in two runs as the Rays improved to 6-0 against the Angels this season.

The Angels have lost five in a row overall.

Tampa Bay now holds a slim half-game lead over Boston in the American League East.