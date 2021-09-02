x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Rays

Rays get shut out in 4-0 loss to Red Sox

Tampa Bay ended up splitting the four-game series with their division rivals.
Credit: AP
Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec lines an RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 4-0 for a split of their four-game series with the AL East-leading Rays. 

Garrett Richards replaced Rodriguez with two on and no outs in the seventh, and the right-hander escaped the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball. Richards earned his second save, finishing a five-hitter. 

Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk but left afterward with a headache.

Tampa Bay now has an eight-game lead over Boston in the division.

RELATED: Rays looking to finish final month of the season strong