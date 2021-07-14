Rays announce return of Salute to Service program

It's just one way the team gives back to those who have given the most to our community.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays want to give back to those who have given so much to our community with the return of its Salute to Service program.

The program offers active military, veterans, teachers and first responders two complimentary tickets for select regular-season home games and discounted ticket opportunities for others.

The first game tickets for the program can be claimed on Monday, July 19 for the Rays game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Fans will need to be verified by ID.me, a third-party, MLB-approved verification service, at RaysBaseball.com/Military, RaysBaseball.com/Teachers, or RaysBaseball.com/FirstResponders.

Fans who register will get emails for future opportunities for complimentary or discounted tickets about one week before those games.

“Our organization is dedicated to supporting the people who serve and enrich our communities,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “This program is another way that we can share the magic of Rays baseball and show our continued gratitude to these important people.”

Tickets are mobile-only and can be accessed on the MLB Ballpark app. Fans can choose their own seats in the Lower Reserved area or the GTE Financial Party Deck.