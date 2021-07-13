The stars align: Players and coach represent Tampa Bay Rays in All-Star Game

Three players and one coach will represent Tampa Bay on the national stage.

DENVER — You thought Tampa Bay sports would take a break following another championship win?

Not so fast — it's now the Rays' turn to represent the bay area on the national stage.

The 2021 All-Star Game takes place Tuesday night in Denver, Colorado. The best players from the American and National League will take the field for a fun game where the winner will have bragging rights.

Tampa Bay has three players and one coach on the American League's All-Star team. Cape Coral native and Rays catcher Mike Zunino will make his first All-Star appearance after being voted in by fellow players and coaches. Second baseman Joey Wendle will also be in the lineup after replacing injured Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

In a last-minute replacement for injured Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge was added to the All-Star bullpen as well.

Rays skipper Kevin Cash will coach the American League team after helping Tampa Bay win the AL crown last season.

First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

All smiles for these All-Stars pic.twitter.com/Kqp94kRFV6 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 12, 2021