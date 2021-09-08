Rays promote GM Erik Neander to president of baseball operations under new multi-year deal

There are no current plans to name a new GM.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted their general manager to president of baseball operations.

Erik Neander has inked a multi-year contract extension with the MLB franchise.

For the last five years, the 38-year-old Maryland native has served as senior vice president for baseball operations in addition to holding the GM title. In that role, he has overseen player evaluations and procurements – along with the club's major league coaching staff. He also managers the roster and support staff.

Neander and Team President Matt Silverman addressed reporters Wednesday evening. In the virtual news conference, Neander alluded to "unfinished business," setting his sights ahead on hopefully winning a World Series.

He called his role with the Rays a dream job.

"This place is like family to me," Neander said.

According to the franchise, there are no immediate plans to name a new general manager. Neander says the title change was primarily about solidifying his status with the team and keeping up with the times.

Silverman praised Neander, saying he gives his department a sense of purpose.

"People want to work with Erik. He challenges them, he supports them and he really invests in them," Silverman told sports reporters.