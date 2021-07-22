Tampa Bay Rays acquire Nelson Cruz in trade

The team traded two pitchers for the slugger.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz is heading to much warmer Tampa Bay.

The Rays announced they acquired the designated hitter and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher in exchange for pitcher Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

Cruz, 41, has shown no sign of slowing down during his 17th season in the big leagues. He is currently slashing .294/.370/.537 in 85 games.

Tampa Bay could use the offensive firepower in their playoff push. They currently sit one game behind the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.