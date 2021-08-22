x
Rays

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Nelson Cruz put on COVID-19 injured list

It has not yet been stated if Cruz tested positive or if he came into contact with someone with the virus.
Credit: AP | Chris O'Meara
Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed slugger Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list. 

The move was announced about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. 

It was not revealed if Cruz tested positive for COVID-19 or if he came into contact with someone who was, USA Today reports.

The 41-year-old Cruz was acquired from Minnesota last month. 

He is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. He has a .270 batting average, with 26 homers and 68 RBIs this season. 

The Rays recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

