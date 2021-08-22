Tampa Bay Rays slugger Nelson Cruz put on COVID-19 injured list

It has not yet been stated if Cruz tested positive or if he came into contact with someone with the virus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed slugger Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list.

The move was announced about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders.

It was not revealed if Cruz tested positive for COVID-19 or if he came into contact with someone who was, USA Today reports.

The 41-year-old Cruz was acquired from Minnesota last month.

He is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. He has a .270 batting average, with 26 homers and 68 RBIs this season.