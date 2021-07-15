Tampa Bay Rays game will feature MLB's first all-female broadcast crew

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At first glance, Tuesday's Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles game may not look like anything special. Two division rivals on different ends of the playoff spectrum playing some ball on a Tuesday night.
But, it's what's happening off the field and behind the scenes that is historic.
That game will be the first Major League Baseball game to feature an all-female broadcast crew.
The New York Times reports that five women will be part of the broadcast team. That includes Orioles radio announcer Melanie Newman, MLB.com writer Sarah Langs and MLB Network host Alana Rizzo.
Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner will anchor the pre and post-game coverage, according to the report.
Both teams will be playing on the MLB Game of the Week on YouTube, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The game will be the Rays' first home game since the All-Star break, where catcher Mike Zunino and second baseman Joey Wendle had highlight-reel moments during the star-studded game.
