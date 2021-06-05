Reports: Becky Hammon interviews with Orlando Magic for head coach vacancy

But the Magic aren't the only team on the list.

ORLANDO, Fla. — While reports circulate about Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon becoming a finalist for the Trail Blazer's head-coaching slot, there's also been talk she could be making her way south.

Reports from outlets like The Athletic show Hammon also interviewed with the Orlando Magic for their head coach vacancy. The Central Florida NBA team recently had the position open up after Steve Clifford and the organization parted ways.

NBA.com reports the Magic's President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman released the following statement regarding the team's search:

“We are in a good place right now and I really believe this is a coveted job. This job has tremendous growth potential, which is very attractive. It has organizational strength and ownership behind it. We are moving into a new practice facility next year. There are a lot of good things happening here. Most importantly, we have a lot of bright young talented players.”

It is unclear how Hammon's talks with the Magic went at this time, but it appears her interview with the Trail Blazer's could be paying off. The Athletic reports Hammon is a finalist in the Portland team's search for a head coach.

If Hammon gets the job, it won't be her first time making history.

Last year she became the first woman to coach an NBA team when Gregg Popovich was ejected in the second quarter of the Spurs' faceoff with the Los Angeles Lakers. Prior to that, Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history.