'They aren't going anywhere': Bruce Arians says team will follow strict COVID protocol

The Super Bowl championship head coach said the rules "aren't going anywhere."

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said his team will be following the NFL protocol rules to protect against the coronavirus, as well as his personal rules, whether his players are vaccinated or not.

During a post-practice news conference, reporters asked Arians about COVID-19 across the league.

Arians said his team is pretty much following the same COVID protocol as last year during the initial wave of the coronavirus.

"Just because that’s the way it is, especially living here [in Florida]," Arians said. "With Tennessee coming in and going out to dinner, they found out the hard way and so did Ryan [Succop]."

Buccaneers kicker, Succop, tested positive for the virus after grabbing dinner with some of his friends on the opposing team, Arians told reporters. Last week, the Bucs and the Titans held joint practices in the Tampa Bay area before facing off on the field last Saturday.

Arians said after the preseason and even this weekend coming up, the last preseason game, the Bucs will follow stricter guidelines.

"Our guys are going to make a bunch of sacrifices that you have to make now," Arians said. "Families at the hotel, all of those things are all out the window.”