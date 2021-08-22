Bucs contact tracing after Titans head coach Mike Vabrel tests positive for COVID-19

Various photos from joint practices and Saturday's game show Vabrel in contact with many players and coaches from the Bucs organization.

TAMPA, Fla — Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during joint practices and a preseason game.

The diagnosis comes as the Delta variant surges across the nation, and Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to raise concerns.

Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He was tested Sunday morning at team headquarters, the Associated Press reports.

The Titans head coach's test results could mean some Buccaneers might also test positive for the virus. Bucs players and coaches spent 3-4 days in close contact with Vrabel, who was on the sidelines of Saturday’s preseason game at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs are currently in the process of contact tracing, per NFL Nation Bucs reporter Jenna Laine.

The NFL policy for testing positive for the coronavirus will continue from 2020. If a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, he or she will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur.

During joint practices, Vrabel spent time with Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady, as seen in photos from the teams. Vrabel and Arians were seen together in a golf cart during Day 1 of joint practice on Aug. 18.

In addition, Brady and his 13-year-old son, Jack, met with Vrabel. Jack has been hanging around the team serving as a ballboy during practices, CBS Sports reports.

Other members of the Bucs organization also met with Vrabel during joint practice on Aug. 18, including Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross, Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust.

More than 90 percent of the Bucs organization is vaccinated. And, Arians expects it to be nearly 100 percent by the first game of the regular season.