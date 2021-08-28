Bucs place DL Ndamukong Suh on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The defensive lineman did not travel to Houston for the team's final preseason game.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a news release from the team.

Suh did not travel to Houston for the Bucs third preseason game against the Houston Texans. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, Aug. 28 at NRG Stadium.

This final preseason game is the Bucs first road trip of the season. Head Coach Bruce Arians said fans could expect to see his starters play in the first half, or they'll be playing into the third quarter.

Friday, the Buccaneers placed two players on the reserved/COVID-19 list, offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford.