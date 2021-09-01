Following roster cuts, Bucs sign 10 players to practice squad

Quarterback Ryan Griffin was released when the team made its 53-player roster, but was signed to the Bucs practice squad Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla — As hundreds of players across the league fell to the league-wide trimming to make the 53-man roster, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some tough cuts.

The Bucs cut quarterback Ryan Griffin after six years on the team's active roster, however his time in Tampa isn't over yet.

Wednesday, NFL teams began assembling the 2021 season's practice squad. The Bucs officially signed 10 players, including Griffin.

Other players who made the practice squad include wide receiver Cyril Grayson, quarterback Ryan Griffin, guard Jonathan Hubbard, wide receiver Travis Jonsen, tide end Codey McElroy, cornerback Herb Miller, defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e, defensive lineman Kobe Smith, offensive lineman Brandon Walton and tight end Deon Yelder.

The Bucs kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, including Blaine Gabbert and rookie Kyle Trask.