Bucs WR Mike Evans awards $65K in scholarships to Tampa, Texas students

The Mike Evans Family Foundation selected 13 recipients out of more than 100 applications.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and his wife, Ashli Evans, awarded $65,000 in scholarships to students in Tampa, Fla., Galveston, Texas, and other cities.

As part of the Mike Evans Family Foundation scholarship program, the foundation selected 13 recipients out of more than 100 applicants "whose resilience and personal achievements stood out among the rest."

Each of the recipients received a $5,000 scholarship toward their 2021-2022 school tuition and fees.

The foundation's co-founders, Mike and Ashli Evans, congratulated the 13 recipients during a virtual award ceremony where the students were able to express their gratitude and how the scholarship helped make going to college possible for them, the foundation said in a press release.

Mike Evans is from Galveston, Texas, area hence the connection to the Galveston students who received scholarships.