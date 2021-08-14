Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Bucs meet in exhibition game

The Bengals will take on the defending Super Bowl champs in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla — Coming off of a championship season, the Bucs will step back onto the gridiron as the team faces the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason matchup.

The NFL got a break from the preseason last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now 30 teams will play just three exhibitions this August leading up to the league’s 102nd regular season.

The Bengals will play against the Bucs in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LV back in February. Tom Brady led the Bucs organization to its second Super Bowl championship and Brady's seventh ring to add to his collection.

Joe Burrow will not play in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay, CBS Sports reports. However Head Coach Zac Taylor didn't rule him out completely for 2021's preseason, according to the Bengals team website.

This week, Tampa Bay Head Coach Bruce Arians said weather and field conditions would be a concern ahead of tonight's game. Brady and the rest of the Buccaneer starters will play in Saturday's game, though snap counts have yet to be determined. However, the preseason gives coaches a chance to watch younger players and rookies play up to game speed.