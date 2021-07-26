How to best enjoy the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 training camp

Ready to see Brady and the Bucs back in action? Here’s how you can be part of the 2021 Training Camp.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hey, Bucs fans. Football season is just around the corner, but before the season officially starts, Tom Brady and the rest of his ship need to hit the field to practice during their training camp.

We all know the Buccaneers had an amazing season last year... can I get ‘Champa Bay’, anyone? But Super Bowl LV is now a thing of the past, and the 2021 season is in full focus.

This year, the 2021 Training Camp is located at the AdventHealth Training Center (1 Buccaneer Pl) and consists of 16 live practices between now and August 18. There is no access for the general public, however, attendance is open and limited to season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and sponsors. Those planning to attend a Buccaneers practice will need to reserve a digital $5 ticket for that day through their Ticketmaster account manager.

Okay, so you don’t fall under one of the listed above categories...so how do you still get in on all the Bucs action?

Members of the general public can still view the beginning of each of the 16 practices through the team’s Training Camp Live show on the Buccaneers website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Fans can go ahead and score some official team merch from the Fanatics Buccaneers Team Store located on-site during the camp.

And, if you are ready to mark your calendars to see TB and the Bucs in full action, here is the official 2021 season schedule.