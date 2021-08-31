Bucs RB Leonard Fournette pledges $100,000 to New Orleans Hurricane Ida relief

TAMPA, Fla — Clean-up efforts have begun in southeast Louisiana, which was pummeled Sunday evening by Hurricane Ida.
Crews of volunteers, electric line workers and neighborhood leaders are working together to pick up the pieces Ida left behind, but there's still much work that needs to be done as the city continues without power.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette posted on his Twitter account Monday that he is "putting up my own $100K for my city." The running back was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana before starting his college football career at Louisiana State University in 2017.
In a previous tweet, Fournette said "it's time to step up," calling on his more than 400,000 Twitter followers to support organizations in relief efforts to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane carrying whopping 150-mph force winds. Many were able to flee before the storm hit, but others had to stay put and ride out the storm.
At this time, millions of people are without power, and city officials say it could be weeks before full power is restored to the city of New Orleans.
