Bucs RB Leonard Fournette pledges $100,000 to New Orleans Hurricane Ida relief

The running back was born and raised in New Orleans before playing football at LSU.

TAMPA, Fla — Clean-up efforts have begun in southeast Louisiana, which was pummeled Sunday evening by Hurricane Ida.

Crews of volunteers, electric line workers and neighborhood leaders are working together to pick up the pieces Ida left behind, but there's still much work that needs to be done as the city continues without power.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette posted on his Twitter account Monday that he is "putting up my own $100K for my city." The running back was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana before starting his college football career at Louisiana State University in 2017.

I’m putting up my own 100k for my city everything and anything helps let’s keep it going…… luv my city — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 31, 2021

In a previous tweet, Fournette said "it's time to step up," calling on his more than 400,000 Twitter followers to support organizations in relief efforts to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

It’s time to step up. The New Orleans community is being hit hard by Hurricane Ida and in need of the world’s support. I am supporting the following organizations in its relief efforts to provide my beloved city and its families, children and individuals with basic necessities. pic.twitter.com/lZTmO2P0Y4 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 30, 2021

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane carrying whopping 150-mph force winds. Many were able to flee before the storm hit, but others had to stay put and ride out the storm.

At this time, millions of people are without power, and city officials say it could be weeks before full power is restored to the city of New Orleans.