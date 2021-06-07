x
Bucs' head coach Arians, GM Licht reportedly agree to new contracts

A big pay raise is on the way to the Super Bowl-winning coach, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, Fla. — A Super Bowl win reportedly is resulting in a super deal for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports, citing sources, the Bucs agreed on a pay raise for Arians, as well as a deal with Licht that retains him for several years. 

Arians, who turned 68 in October, replied with a "hell, no!" when asked earlier this year whether retirement was in his immediate future. "I'm going for two. If the (owners) will have me back, I'll be back," he said on WDAE-FM.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the team for comment but has not yet heard back.

