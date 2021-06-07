Bucs' head coach Arians, GM Licht reportedly agree to new contracts

TAMPA, Fla. — A Super Bowl win reportedly is resulting in a super deal for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports, citing sources, the Bucs agreed on a pay raise for Arians, as well as a deal with Licht that retains him for several years.
Arians, who turned 68 in October, replied with a "hell, no!" when asked earlier this year whether retirement was in his immediate future. "I'm going for two. If the (owners) will have me back, I'll be back," he said on WDAE-FM.
10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the team for comment but has not yet heard back.
