Tampa Bay Buccaneers place two players on COVID-19 list

The two players put on the list are offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday they'd placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

They are offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford. The players join kicker Ryan Succop, who was already on the list.

Leverett signed last year as an undrafted rookie. Watford returned to the Bucs this year after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is meant for players who either test positive or who've had close contact with someone who did.

This news comes less than a week later after Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday after spending three days prior with the Bucs.

There is no known correlation between the two situations.

"Leverett is one of those bubble guys for the 53-man roster," wrote 10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky. "You wonder if not playing tomorrow will have an impact on his ability to make the team?"