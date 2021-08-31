Who made the cut? Bucs announce 53-man roster

With four players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the roster will still need some trimming in the coming weeks.

TAMPA, Fla — NFL teams announced their initial 53-man rosters Tuesday and the Bucs are starting the 2021 season with a gang of returning starters making it tough for newcomers.

As the roster stands on Tuesday, the Bucs could be making some more changes as the 53-man team does not include four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: kicker Ryan Succop, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford.

When the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list become active, the team will need to trim a matching number of players from the current 53.

Who was cut? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the following roster moves:

Waived:

T Jake Benzinger

WR Cyril Grayson

S Javon Hagan

OLB Ladarius Hamilton

G Jonathan Hubbard

TE Tanner Hudson

WR Travis Jonsen

CB Herb Miller

TE Codey McElroy

OLB Elijah Ponder

DL Benning Potoa’e

DL Kobe Smith

OL Brandon Walton

CB Chris Wilcox

Terminated contracts of:

TE Jerell Adams

QB Ryan Griffin

CB Antonio Hamilton

LB Joe Jones

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

WR Jaydon Mickens

RB C.J. Prosis

Waived (Injured):

T Brad Seaton

In addition, wide receiver Justin Watson has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Play list. With these moves, the Buccaneers roster is at the 53-player limit.