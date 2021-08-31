x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bucs

Who made the cut? Bucs announce 53-man roster

With four players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the roster will still need some trimming in the coming weeks.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle in a walkway to the field before the NFC championship NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

TAMPA, Fla — NFL teams announced their initial 53-man rosters Tuesday and the Bucs are starting the 2021 season with a gang of returning starters making it tough for newcomers. 

As the roster stands on Tuesday, the Bucs could be making some more changes as the 53-man team does not include four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: kicker Ryan Succop, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford. 

When the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list become active, the team will need to trim a matching number of players from the current 53. 

Who was cut? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the following roster moves:

Waived:

  • T Jake Benzinger
  • WR Cyril Grayson
  • S Javon Hagan
  • OLB Ladarius Hamilton
  • G Jonathan Hubbard
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • WR Travis Jonsen
  • CB Herb Miller
  • TE Codey McElroy
  • OLB Elijah Ponder
  • DL Benning Potoa’e
  • DL Kobe Smith
  • OL Brandon Walton
  • CB Chris Wilcox

Terminated contracts of:

  • TE Jerell Adams
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • CB Antonio Hamilton
  • LB Joe Jones
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
  • WR Jaydon Mickens
  • RB C.J. Prosis

Waived (Injured):

T Brad Seaton

In addition, wide receiver Justin Watson has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Play list. With these moves, the Buccaneers roster is at the 53-player limit.

The Bucs made an even split between offense and defense with 25 players on each side, with the last three spots going to specialists, the Buccaneers said.