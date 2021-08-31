Who made the cut? Bucs announce 53-man roster

TAMPA, Fla — NFL teams announced their initial 53-man rosters Tuesday and the Bucs are starting the 2021 season with a gang of returning starters making it tough for newcomers.
As the roster stands on Tuesday, the Bucs could be making some more changes as the 53-man team does not include four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: kicker Ryan Succop, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford.
When the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list become active, the team will need to trim a matching number of players from the current 53.
Who was cut? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the following roster moves:
Waived:
- T Jake Benzinger
- WR Cyril Grayson
- S Javon Hagan
- OLB Ladarius Hamilton
- G Jonathan Hubbard
- TE Tanner Hudson
- WR Travis Jonsen
- CB Herb Miller
- TE Codey McElroy
- OLB Elijah Ponder
- DL Benning Potoa’e
- DL Kobe Smith
- OL Brandon Walton
- CB Chris Wilcox
Terminated contracts of:
- TE Jerell Adams
- QB Ryan Griffin
- CB Antonio Hamilton
- LB Joe Jones
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- RB C.J. Prosis
Waived (Injured):
T Brad Seaton
In addition, wide receiver Justin Watson has been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Play list. With these moves, the Buccaneers roster is at the 53-player limit.
The Bucs made an even split between offense and defense with 25 players on each side, with the last three spots going to specialists, the Buccaneers said.