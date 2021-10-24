Tampa Bay Buccaneers Treasure Chests Run 5K brings in thousands of runners

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To raise money for research, the Buccaneers hosted their 9th Annual Treasure Chests 5K and Fun Run.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted its 9th Annual Treasure Chests 5K and Fun Run Sunday morning to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise funds for research.

Thousands of people came to race or walk, many of them being survivors of breast cancer or running in honor of someone close to them. The race began at the Advent Health Training Center and wove through the parking lots surrounding the Raymond James Stadium.

When the Bucs play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday evening, breast cancer survivors will be honored by the home team throughout the game.

Breast cancer affects one in eight women. This year alone, over 281,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with new cases of invasive breast cancer.

For women in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than any other cancer, aside from lung cancer.