Best bars to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener

TAMPA, Fla — This Thursday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in a prime-time showdown.

Tickets for the 2021 Bucs home games have been sold out since June, the organization announced. And if that's not exciting enough, all games will be played with 100 percent fan capacity this year.

Coming off of a Super Bowl championship season, you can't blame fans for already claiming their seats.

If you're unable to watch Tom Brady's debut in his 21st season in the NFL at Raymond James Stadium, that's ok. We've got you covered with some of the best seats around the Tampa Bay area.

Here are 12 spots where you can catch the Bucs

🍺 The Avenue

Located at 330 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, The Avenue is the ultimate local hangout with over 55 TVs and 2 bars. Fans can enjoy delicious bar bites and daily drink specials.

🍺 Press Box Sports Emporium

Located at 222 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, this sports bar has been around for over 40 years and is one of Tampa's favorite places to catch a big game. You can watch the game on one of their 42 TVs or the new matrix wall. Drink specials include $2.50 Domestic Draft Pints all the time! Mixed Drinks and Shots are always 2 oz. pours and all Craft Beer Pints are $5.50.

Oh, and kids eat free on Thursdays with the purchase of an adult meal.

🍺 Yeoman's Cask & Lion

Located at 202 N. Morgan St., not far from Amalie Arena, this English pub-styled bar features some of the best fish and chips in Florida. Whether you're dining indoor, standing at the bar or enjoying the game from outside, this upscale-styled bar creates an atmosphere for a football fan can get used to.

🍺 GameTime Tampa

Located at 1600 E. 8th Avenue, don't be confused by this arcade. The entertainment center features a new sports bar and a new audio-visual experience with over 60 TVs to watch any sporting event. If Thursday's outing is a family affair, the kids can enjoy the arcade while parents enjoy a drink and the game.

🍺 Hattricks

Located at 107 S Franklin St., Tampa, this is a sports bar most known for its Lightning pre-game parties but it's still a great place for all sports. The bar features big Screen HD TVs and a state-of-the-art surround sound system. One of the best parts is the bar's happy hours from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close every day. And there are drink specials on gameday.

🍺 Ferg's

Located at 1320 Central Ave. in St. Pete, Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill is one of the biggest bars to catch a Bucs game. And best of all, you can bring your four-legged friend to their on-site dog park. Ferg's covers almost two blocks with over 90 TVs, food and drink specials.

🍺 Social House

Located at 6310 N Florida Ave. in Tampa, this bar in Seminole Heights features craft cocktails, comfort food and TVs always on the game. Before the game starts Thursday, you can catch the bar's happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring $3 domestics, 1/2 off well drinks, and 2-4-1 wine.

🍺 The Soho Backyard

Located at 610 S. Armenia Ave. in Tampa, The Soho Backyard provides a relaxed vibe on game day. On Thursdays only, the bar serves an assortment of tacos between $2 and $5.

🍺 Thirsty First

Located at 119 1st Ave N, St. in St. Pete, this bar is perfect for a Thursday game day given its "Thirsty Thursday" special featuring 1/2 off wings and $5 draft beer. The bar is a hub for sporting events and offers delicious bites.

🍺 Prime Time

Located at 14404 N Dale Mabry Hwy. in Carrollwood, this casual bar features an American pub menu, drink specials and over 60 TVs for sports fans. It's a local landmark and carries all sports packages for any game day show.

🍺 Park & Rec

With two locations in St. Pete and Tampa, this adult playground will definitely kick off your game day. Between their many special-made drinks, bucket pong and cornhole it's a sure party starter.