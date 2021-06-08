Simone Biles stops by Texans training camp to watch boyfriend Jonathan Owens

The Olympic gymnast returned to Houston Thursday from Tokyo to a hero's welcome.

HOUSTON — A day after returning home from the Tokyo Olympics, star gymnast Simone Biles visited Houston Texans training camp Friday morning.

However, Biles is doing more than just taking in practice with her hometown NFL team. She is watching her boyfriend, Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens.

Owens is a three-year NFL veteran who initially joined the Texans as a member of their practice squad in September 2019. He bounced back and forth from there and the active roster before sticking with the team in January 2020.

Owens was going through special teams drill Friday morning as Biles looked on.

Biles returned to Houston Thursday afternoon when she arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport. There she received a warm reception from fans and supporters.

Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam.

Welcome back home, @Simone_Biles!

Biles arrived in Houston with her coach and fellow @teamusa teammate @ChilesJordan, greeted by a massive crowd of supporters. We're proud of y'all, ladies! https://t.co/WgCe7k4cs5 pic.twitter.com/tK2BY7xrdg — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 5, 2021

Biles was all smiles exiting the jet way with flowers in hand Thursday. But what she didn’t know was that members of her Spring World Champions Centre would be here to surprise her.

Simone did not stop to talk to the media but we were able to catch up with her sister and friend and some of the young members of her gym who couldn’t be prouder of their hero and are just happy she’s home.

“Very, very emotional,’ said Simone’s sister, Rachel. “Good to have her back.”

“We miss her, but we’re really proud that for she put her mental health before her gymnastics,” said a young gymnast who was there to greet her.