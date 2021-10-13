Tom Brady named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5

Brady has now been named Player of the Week 32 times, extending his already record-breaking status for these awards in NFL history.

TAMPA, Fla. — The G.O.A.T breaks the record again!

The National Football League announced in a news release Wednesday Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5.

Brady has now been named Player of the Week 32 times, extending his already record-breaking status for these awards in NFL history.

This comes after the 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, in which Brady broke the Bucs team record by throwing 203 consecutive passes without an interception, the release reports.

The Bucs wrote the game was also the first time in the G.O.A.T's 22-year career "he threw for 400-or-more yards and had five-or-more touchdown passes."

Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Brady ranks second in the league in passing touchdowns and first in passing yards.