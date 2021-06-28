Best bars to watch the Lightning play in the Stanley Cup Final

If you're looking to grab a cold brew while you cheer on the Bolts-- you're in luck.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts are getting ready to face off against the Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final and that means you're probably looking for somewhere to watch the series.

Not sure where to go? You're in luck. There are plenty of options at your fingertips in the Tampa Bay area.

Here are some of the top spots to cheer on the Lightning on their quest to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs:

The dual-city locations are full of oversized games to take your shot at while you cheer on the Bolts. Both locations offer a food menu in addition to drinks

St. Pete: 100 4th Street South

Tampa: 209 South Meridian Avenue

The Tampa-based bar has no shortage of TVs to catch all the game-time action on. You can grab a drink or a bite to eat and imagine you're at the game while being just a few blocks from Amalie Arena.

Tampa: 107 South Franklin Street

You can watch the game from downtown Tampa's outdoor one-stop-shop for some of the best food and drinks in the area. Not to mention, you'll have Tampa Bay as your backdrop.

Tampa: 615 Channelside Drive

Pull up a chair at one of the bar and kitchen's many flatscreens to cheer on the Bolts on their quest for the Cup.

Tampa: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard

Cheer on your team at the bar deemed one of the area's "most popular" for sporting events. Both locations offer a food menu in addition to drinks.

St. Pete: 242 1st Avenue North

Tampa: 405 South Howard Avenue

South Tampa's "original sports emporium and eatery" has been serving the Tampa Bay community for more than 42 years. According to its website, The Press Box hosts specials and giveaways on game day.

Tampa: 222 North Dale Mabry Highway

Cheer on the Bolts while you explore the eatery's self-serve beer wall of more than 50 rotating beers, according to the location's website.

St. Pete: 199 Central Avenue

You can watch the Lighting take on the Canadiens on one of the bars more than 90 TVs while also grabbing a bite to eat and enjoying a cold brew.

St. Pete: 1320 Central Avenue

The bar deemed "your home for lightning hockey" is ready to help you cheer on the Bolts in their quest for the Cup. Plus, if you want to blow off some steam in between periods, there are always the bar's mini bowling alleys.

Tampa: 1719 West Kennedy Boulevard

Chains

If you'd rather hit up your favorite chain location on game day there are several to choose from across the Tampa Bay area like Duffy's Sports Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings and Beef 'O' Brady's.