Coors Light uses ice in Stanley Cup Final games Bolts brew

Drink like a Stanley Cup champion!

TAMPA, Fla — Cheers, Champa Bay! Our Bolts have done it again -- winning the Stanley Cup Championship for the second season in a row. Y

You can raise your glass and toast to the champions with a new drink sure to taste like victory.

Coors Light is releasing a limited-edition beer brewed with ice collected from the rink at Amalie Arena. The "Champions Ice" beer will be available on tap in Tampa-area bars and in 32-ounce collectible Crowlers starting next Monday.

I just think this is the coolest idea! @CoorsLight has made a beer, "Champions Ice", made from actual ice taken from the rink in @AmalieArena. Here's where you can get your @TBLightning Champions Ice! @10TampaBay #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/Nw4I8hkJ0m — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) July 8, 2021

Here are the places around Tampa that have the limited-edition beer on tap:

Hattrick’s

107 S Franklin St.

Tampa, FL 33602

American Social

601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107

Tampa, FL 33602

MacDintons

405 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL, 33606

Garrison’s Water Street Marriott

505 Water St

Tampa, FL 33602

Press Box

222 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33609

Patio

421 S MacDill Ave

Tampa, FL 33609

Yeoman’s

202 N Morgan St

Tampa, FL 33602

Sail Pavilion

333 S Franklin St

Tampa, FL 33602

Fermented Reality

615 Channelside Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Anchor Bar

514 N Franklin St

Tampa, FL 33602

Four Green Fields

702 N Ashley Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Irish 31

1611 W Swann Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Park and Rec

290 S Meridian Ave

Tampa FL, 33602

Rick’s on the River

2305 N Willow Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Stone’s Throw Armature

304 W 7th Ave

Tampa, FL 33602

Coors Light has already considered that hockey rinks aren't the cleanest places. The beer company's marketing director told ESPN the ice is going through a "de-ick-ifying" process to make sure it meets food and safety requirements.

While Coors Light says this is the first beer made from championship game ice, it's not the first time a team has repurposed their rink. ESPN says both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks have bottled and sold their ice for charity.

If Coors Light isn't the beer for you, Bud Light has you covered, too! The company is giving away free 12-packs on its website.

Tampa, your @tblightning just shaved the #PlayoffBeerds from the fridge and unlocked 12-packs for the city! 🍻 Head to https://t.co/tbMUyWBUbI to get yours! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ylx1sJNdLz — Bud Light (@budlight) July 8, 2021