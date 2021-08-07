x
Lightning

Coors Light uses ice in Stanley Cup Final games Bolts brew

Drink like a Stanley Cup champion!

TAMPA, Fla — Cheers, Champa Bay! Our Bolts have done it again -- winning the Stanley Cup Championship for the second season in a row. Y

You can raise your glass and toast to the champions with a new drink sure to taste like victory.   

Coors Light is releasing a limited-edition beer brewed with ice collected from the rink at Amalie Arena. The "Champions Ice" beer will be available on tap in Tampa-area bars and in 32-ounce collectible Crowlers starting next Monday.

Here are the places around Tampa that have the limited-edition beer on tap:

Hattrick’s
107 S Franklin St.
Tampa, FL 33602

American Social
601 S Harbour Island Blvd #107
Tampa, FL 33602

MacDintons
405 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL, 33606

Garrison’s Water Street Marriott
505 Water St
Tampa, FL 33602

Press Box
222 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33609

Patio
421 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33609

Yeoman’s
202 N Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602

Sail Pavilion
333 S Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602

Fermented Reality
615 Channelside Dr
Tampa, FL 33602

Anchor Bar
514 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602

Four Green Fields
702 N Ashley Dr
Tampa, FL 33602

Irish 31
1611 W Swann Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Park and Rec
290 S Meridian Ave
Tampa FL, 33602

Rick’s on the River
2305 N Willow Ave
Tampa, FL 33607

Stone’s Throw Armature
304 W 7th Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Credit: Coors Light

Coors Light has already considered that hockey rinks aren't the cleanest places. The beer company's marketing director told ESPN the ice is going through a "de-ick-ifying" process to make sure it meets food and safety requirements.

While Coors Light says this is the first beer made from championship game ice, it's not the first time a team has repurposed their rink. ESPN says both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks have bottled and sold their ice for charity.

RELATED: Bud Light offers free beer to Bolts fans following Stanley Cup win

If Coors Light isn't the beer for you, Bud Light has you covered, too! The company is giving away free 12-packs on its website.

