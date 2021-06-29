A look back at the Tampa Bay Lightning's 29-year-old history

The Bolts are hoping to take home a third Stanley Cup championship.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning's quest to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs began Monday with a Game 1 win over the Canadiens.

But the powerhouse team fans know today was not built overnight. So, how did the Bolts become one of the best teams in the NHL?

Well, the Lightning became a franchise and played their first season in 1992-1993. It only took the team four seasons to make their first playoff appearance.

Fast-forwarding to the 21st century, the Bolts have made their mark as one of the best teams in the league for the last 20 years.

They won their first Stanley Cup during the 03-04 season, behind stars like Martin St. Louis, Vincent Lecavalier, and Hall of Famer Dave Adreychuk.

The team's next appearance in the Stanley Cup Final was during the 2014-2015 season but the Bolts lost to the Blackhawks in six games.

While the ultimate prize, Lord Stanley's Cup, eluded one of the most talented teams in hockey that year, it didn't stop the Lightning.

Just five years later the Tampa Bay team found itself back on hockey's biggest stage during an unprecedented year. Competing in a bubble, of sorts, without fans or family didn't hold the Bolts back.

In six games, the Lightning were able to defeat the Dallas Stars and hoist the Cup for the second time ever in franchise history.

Now, they'll look to do it again.