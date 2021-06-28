Meet Jeff Vinik: The Tampa Bay Lightning's owner for more than a decade

Vinik took over in 2010 to turn the Bolts into a "world-class" organization.

With the Bolts making their way back to the Stanley Cup Final, you might be wondering who is helping to lead the charge behind the scenes.

For the last 11 years, Jeff Vinik has led the charge as chairman and governor of the Lightning in an effort to transform the franchise into the powerhouse team we know today.

According to the team's website, Vinik took over in 2010 to turn the Lightning into a "world-class" organization and a team that fans could be proud of on and off the ice.

Vinik's contributions stretch far beyond ensuring the Lightning have star power on the ice, he's also made several contributions to the Tampa Bay community and the arena the team calls home.

According to the Lightning, he's invested more than $100 million in private funding into Amalie Arena to create a "guest-friendly" facility. Vinik and his wife Penny have also started the Vinik Family Foundation and Lightning Foundation which has put around $40 million back into the community.

Over the years, the collective foundations have donated to area non-profits, brought art installations to the city and helped charities with their missions.

Under Vinik's leadership, the Bolts have made it to the Eastern Conference Final six times, including the playoff benchmark's reimagined Semifinals title for the 2021 season, and battled their way into three Stanley Cup Final appearances.

The Lightning's 2020 bubble victory, due to COVID-19, was the first championship Vinik saw in his more than a decade with the franchise.

