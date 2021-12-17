Lightning vs. Avalanche game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The concern comes as the Colorado Avalanche, among other teams, deal with a rising number of cases.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed due to concerns about a rising number of COVID-19 cases, the NHL announced on Friday.

The league said that due to concern surrounding positive cases on the Avalanche, the team's games will be postponed "at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26."

The league, the player's association and the club medical groups reached the decision together, according to a press release.

The Florida Panthers will also have their games postponed until the end of the holiday break for the same reason. The Calgary Flames have also had recent games postponed.

On Thursday, the Avalanche went without Devon Toews, J.T. Compher, Andre Burakowvsky, Darcy Kuemper and Cale Maker in their loss against the Nashville Predators due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Predators were dealing with an outbreak of their own. Seven Predators players and five coaches sat out of the matchup.

There was no announcement made on when the Lightning and Avalanche will make up their game. But, for the Avalanche, it's only one of four games that will be postponed due to the outbreak. As for the Lightning, no other scheduled games at this point have been impacted

The Lightning and Avalanche were scheduled to play at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.