President Biden shows support for Lightning, responds to 'friendly wager' from Canadian leader

TAMPA, Fla. — The Canadian border may be closed right now, but that's not stopping the Tampa Bay Lightning from settling some cross-continental beef with the Montreal Canadiens on the ice.
And it looks a couple of world leaders are getting in on the action.
President Joe Biden showed his support of Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final after responding to a challenge from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
On Twitter, the prime minister asked the commander in chief for a "friendly wager" over the result of the championship series.
The president responded with a, "You're on pal."
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is happening in Tampa. The Bolts are looking to win the cup for the second year in a row.
