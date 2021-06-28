How to watch the Lightning play in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to hit the ice in pursuit of back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.
To get there, they'll have to take down the Montréal Canadiens. The northern team boasts a record 23 Stanley Cup victories but has been in a title-winning drought since 1993.
The Bolts, on the other hand, have seen both of its victories, in franchise history, within the last two decades – 2004 and 2020.
Here are the dates, times and TV networks to tune into if you want to watch each game of the Stanley Cup Final from home:
- Game 1: Mon, June 28, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning (NBCSN)
- Game 2: Wed, June 30, 8 p.m. Canadiens at Lighting (NBCSN)
- Game 3: Fri, July 2, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens (NBC)
- Game 4: Mon, July 5, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens (NBC)
- Game 5: Wed, July 7, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning* (NBC)
- Game 6: Fri, July 9, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens* (NBC)
- Game 7: Sun, July 11, 7 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning* (NBC)
* – If necessary
