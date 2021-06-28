How to watch the Lightning play in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final

This year marks the Tampa Bay team's fourth appearance in the final.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to hit the ice in pursuit of back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

To get there, they'll have to take down the Montréal Canadiens. The northern team boasts a record 23 Stanley Cup victories but has been in a title-winning drought since 1993.

The Bolts, on the other hand, have seen both of its victories, in franchise history, within the last two decades – 2004 and 2020.

Here are the dates, times and TV networks to tune into if you want to watch each game of the Stanley Cup Final from home:

Game 1: Mon, June 28, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning (NBCSN)

Mon, June 28, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning (NBCSN) Game 2: Wed, June 30, 8 p.m. Canadiens at Lighting (NBCSN)

Wed, June 30, 8 p.m. Canadiens at Lighting (NBCSN) Game 3: Fri, July 2, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens (NBC)

Fri, July 2, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens (NBC) Game 4: Mon, July 5, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens (NBC)

Mon, July 5, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens (NBC) Game 5: Wed, July 7, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning* (NBC)

Wed, July 7, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning* (NBC) Game 6: Fri, July 9, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens* (NBC)

Fri, July 9, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens* (NBC) Game 7: Sun, July 11, 7 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning* (NBC)

* – If necessary

Let's finish the job. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ht40nQJQaN — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 28, 2021