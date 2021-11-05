Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev suspended for 2 games

He will forfeit $48,000 which goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Mikhail Sergachev has been suspended for two games after he illegally checked Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner in the head, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced Friday.

During the Nov. 4 game, Sergachev can be seen directly colliding into Marner, with the player's head being the direct point of contact, a video from the NHL shows.

Sergachev has only been fined once in the past through the 2,094 games he has played.