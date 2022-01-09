NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning vs New Jersey Devils game postponed due to 'COVID-related issues'

A new date for the postponed game has yet to be determined.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League announced Sunday it has postponed two games due to COVID-related issues.

The New Jersey Devils, who originally were set to go up against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday, is one of the teams affected by the issues, a news release from the NHL explains.

A new date for the postponed game has yet to be determined.

Along with the Devils, the Edmonton Oilers is the second team affected by the COVID-related issues, the release reports.

The team was set to play against the Ottawa Senators Monday night, but now the game is rescheduled for 10 p.m. Saturday.