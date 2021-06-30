Tampa Bay Lightning hope to continue their winning streak in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

After an impressive 5-1 Game 1 win, the Lightning are back at Amalie to face the Montréal Canadiens.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back on the ice tonight as they take on the Montréal Canadiens in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning are coming off an impressive first game victory, beating out the Canadiens 5-1. Nikita Kucherov scored twice, with Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde and Steven Stamkos also finding the back of the net.

Montréal is a hungry franchise looking for their first Championship since 1993. The Lightning are going for their third since 2004.

Puck drops just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in Tampa.

Monday night was the first time in franchise history the Lightning won the first game of the Stanley Cup Final.

First time in franchise history winning game one of Stanley Cup Finals. Clinic. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/mnHgRbYJif — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 29, 2021

In 2004, when they won it all in seven games, the Bolts lost Game 1 to Calgary 4-1. In 2015, they would lose the series to Chicago, as well as Game 1.

Last year, the Lightning brought home the cup for the second time ever but lost Game 1 to the Dallas Stars.

Tampa Bay has a team that knows the feeling of winning the cup and they don't want to give it up quite yet.

"[We] used that experience that we had last year in terms of you know fulfilling your ultimate dream of winning the Stanley Cup and realizing how amazing that feeling is and knowing how hard it was to accomplish that," Captain Steven Stamkos said Sunday morning.

The capacity for the Stanley Cup Final games has been increased to 16,300 fans at Amalie Arena.

Lightning have announced they will increase capacity to 16,300 fans for the Stanley Cup Final #GoBolts — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) June 28, 2021