Lightning to hold Stanley Cup drive-thru pep rally

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning may have punched their ticket to their second consecutive Stanley Cup appearance on Friday, but the celebration is rolling through the weekend.

The team announced it would be holding a drive-thru pep rally between 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday outside of the Westshore Plaza in South Tampa. Fans are being asked to not line up before 8:30 a.m. if they plan on attending.

Playoff yard signs, t-shirts and donuts will be some of the items given away at the rally.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in Tampa. The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens.

It's time to rally!



Come on out to @WestShorePlz tomorrow morning and gear up for our final playoff series from 9am-12pm. ⚡️



Info: https://t.co/e1JoDBGpoR pic.twitter.com/RLYKhpHTcN — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 26, 2021