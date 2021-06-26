Lightning to hold Stanley Cup drive-thru pep rally

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning may have punched their ticket to their second consecutive Stanley Cup appearance on Friday, but the celebration is rolling through the weekend.
The team announced it would be holding a drive-thru pep rally between 9 a.m. and noon on Sunday outside of the Westshore Plaza in South Tampa. Fans are being asked to not line up before 8:30 a.m. if they plan on attending.
Playoff yard signs, t-shirts and donuts will be some of the items given away at the rally.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Monday in Tampa. The Lightning will take on the Montreal Canadiens.
- 'Deep fire' slowing rescue effort at collapsed Surfside condo
- Concrete cracking, 'major' structural damage reported at Surfside condo in 2018
- Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd
- Jury spares convicted murderer Ronnie Oneal III, recommends life sentence
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter