Lightning's final push for 2nd-straight Stanley Cup starts Monday; capacity increased at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but it's only one game. The Tampa Bay Lightning are playing in their fourth cup final but they have never won a Game 1 of this monumental series.

In 2004, when they won it all in seven games, the Bolts lost game one to Calgary 4-1. In 2015, they would lose the series to Chicago, as well as game one 2-1.

Last year, the Lightning took the Cup for the second time ever but lost game one 4-1 to the Dallas Stars.

Tampa Bay has a team that knows the feeling of winning the cup and they don't want to give it up quite yet.

"[We] used that experience that we had last year in terms of you know fulfilling your ultimate dream of winning the Stanley Cup and realizing how amazing that feeling is and knowing how hard it was to accomplish that," Captain Steven Stamkos said Sunday morning.

Montreal is a hungry franchise looking for their first Championship since 1993. The Lightning are going for their third since 2004.

Puck drops just after 8:00 p.m. Monday night in Tampa.

Capacity for the Stanley Cup Final has been increased to 16,300 fans at Amalie Arena, reports 10 Sports' Grace Remington, or about 76 percent capacity.

