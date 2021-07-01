Game 3 preview: Lightning striking first has winning results in playoffs

Also, a look back at some of the most memorable goals in franchise playoff history

MONTREAL, QC — The Tampa Bay Lightning are hard to beat when they score first this postseason.

The Lightning upped their record to 14-2 when scoring the opening goal, and have yet to trail in taking a 2-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens in their Stanley Cup Final series.

While game one was complete domination, the Lightning players will admit Montreal was probably the better team in game two.

"We didn't play nearly good enough," defenseman Mikhail Sergachev said. "Still found a way to win, but we obviously have to be better and find a way to play a full 60 (minutes)."

Head coach Jon Cooper said, "Our team game, we know we can be better. If you've watched us play you know we can be better. I said this last night, but part of it was what Montreal was doing. They have a say in how we're playing."

Fortunately for the Bolts, Andrei Vasilevskiy was the best player on the ice with 42 saves. It was the second most saves he has made in a postseason game.

"I don't think you need the perfect shot right now in this situation," Canadiens winger Cole Caufield said. "You got to stick to what works and that's doing the right things. Obviously, he's a really special goaltender and someone who is really hot right now so we have to keep finding ways to get it past him."

Easier said than done.

Montreal has scored two goals in the series and both goals were kind of fluky. In game one, the puck pinballed off three players before finding the back of the net. Then, in game two, Ryan McDonagh whiffed in front of the net and the puck scooted through Vasy's five-hole.

The Bolts will now head across the border and return to the bubble-like environment they have dealt with for most of the year.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has now won 10-straight games vs. Montreal. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/EWttHu071M — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) July 1, 2021

"It's crazy we're back in it again, but it's something we're most definitely comfortable with. We spent 65 days in a hotel last playoffs and we played in front of no fans so we're comfortable with that situation," Cooper said.

The Canadiens petitioned for 10,500 fans inside the Bell Centre, but the request was declined. Two days after playing in front of 17,166 fans at AMALIE Arena, it is back down to 3,500 fans.

It does look like Quartier des Spectacles will have a boatload of fans outside, though.

Jon Cooper hopes to give an update on Alex Killorn's status for game three Friday afternoon. Killorn did travel with the team. Tyler Johnson and Ross Colton are also a bit banged up, but again, no update given until Friday.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. from Montreal. The Lightning have never lost a series when leading 2-0. Also, teams leading 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Finals win 90 percent of the time.

With a win Friday, the Lightning would be one game away from sweeping the Canadiens and winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

MOST MEMORABLE PLAYOFF GOALS

Blake Coleman's diving goal with 1.1 seconds left in the 2nd period will forever go down in Lightning lore. There are spectacular playoff performances, like Ruslan Fedotenko in game 7 of 2004, than there are unbelievable goals where out mouths drop to the floor. Here is a tiny list featuring some of the most memorable goals in Lightning playoff history.

Brian Bellows - Conference Quarterfinals against Philadelphia (Game 3 in 1996)

Martin St. Louis - Conference Quarterfinals against Washington (Game 6 in 2003)

Gives Lightning first series win.

Martin St. Louis - Stanley Cup Finals against Calgary (Game 6 in 2004)

*This is my personal choice for the greatest goal in Lightning history*

Tyler Johnson - Second Round against Montreal (Game 3 in 2015)

Sound familiar?

Alex Killorn - Stanley Cup Finals (Game 1 in 2015)

Brayden Point - Second Round (Game 4 - 2018)

Nikita Kucherov - Eastern Conference Finals (Game 2 - 2020)

Steven Stamkos - Stanley Cup Finals (Game 3 - 2020)

Blake Coleman - Stanley Cup Finals (Game 2 - 2021)