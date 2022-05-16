Lightning to host Game 1 watch party on Ford Thunder Alley

The Bolts will take on the in-state rival Florida Panthers in the second-round of the NHL playoffs.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host a watch party for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 on Ford Thunder Alley at AMALIE Arena, the team announced in a news release.

All attendees will receive yard signs and light-up foam batons as they cheer on the Bolts.

Tampa Bay sports retailers will be at the event all night selling playoff merch, and three lucky people will be selected to win autographed prizes.

Pumping up the crowd will be Lightning in-game host Greg Wolf. DJ Shannon C will provide the music. Appearances from ThunderBug and the Blue Crew will also be on-site to support the Bolts.

The Ford Thunder Alley plaza will be open at 5:30 p.m. to place chairs for the event.

The Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 at Toronto on Saturday to advance to the next round of the NHL playoffs. Local fans supported the team from afar at Armature Works in downtown Tampa.

Tampa Bay is still in the hunt to win the Stanley Cup three times in a row, an achievement that's been accomplished by only four teams in league history.

The puck drop for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.