Lightning

Lightning's final push for a second straight Stanley Cup starts Monday

History tells us that the first game hasn't been make or break for the Lightning's Stanley Cup chances.
Credit: AP
Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning pose for a photo with the Prince of Wales trophy after defeating the New York Islanders during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but it's only one game. The Tampa Bay Lightning are playing in their fourth cup final but they have never won a Game 1 of this monumental series.

In 2004when they won it all in seven games, the Bolts lost game one to Calgary 4-1. In 2015, they would lose the series to Chicago, as well as game one 2-1. 

Last year, the Lightning took the Cup for the second time ever but lost game one 4-1 to the Dallas Stars.

Credit: AP
Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) work in front of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay has a team that knows the feeling of winning the cup and they don't want to give it up quite yet.

"[We] used that experience that we had last year in terms of you know fulfilling your ultimate dream of winning the Stanley Cup and realizing how amazing that feeling is and knowing how hard it was to accomplish that," Captain Steven Stamkos said Sunday morning. 

Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos takes a shot against the New York Islanders during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Montreal is a hungry franchise looking for their first Championship since 1993. The Lightning are going for their third since 2004. 

Puck drops just after 8:00 p.m. Monday night in Tampa.

