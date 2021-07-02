Program offers young hockey fans an opportunity to learn the game

The NHL's Learn to Play program, in conjunction with the Lightning, puts Tampa Bay area kids on the ice to hone their skills.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Lightning play for their second straight Stanley Cup, hockey fever is spreading across the Bay Area. If your kids catch the bug, you might be wondering where they can play a traditionally cold-weather sport in sunny Florida. It turns out, the Lightning and the NHL have a program to help them put their best skate forward.

The Learn to Play program gives kids ages 4-9 a chance to learn the basics and the nuances of hockey from former NHL players and coaches. The program properly fits and provides all of the equipment for each child – the only skill necessary is basic ice skating. Learn to Play is available at more than 400 rinks nationwide, including several in the Tampa Bay area.

The program is not just about the game. The official Learn to Play website states, “Playing hockey helps improve children’s physical fitness while strengthening their mental health, encouraging leadership behaviors, fostering character development, and teaching important life lessons.” The program also gives young players one-of-a-kind experiences with NHL teams and alumni.

Youth hockey in the Tampa Bay area could be headed for a major boom thanks to the Lightning – and it wouldn’t be the first time. After the Bolts won their first Stanley Cup in 2004, a number of local high schools formed club teams. They later became part of the Lightning High School Hockey League (LHSHL), which currently has 18 teams.

Florida-born hockey players are also going farther than ever in the sport. Of the 14 Florida-born players in NHL history, eight were active this past season. Some grew up elsewhere, but others first touched the ice in the Sunshine State. Shayne Gostisbehere (Philadelphia Flyers), Andrew Peeke (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Jakob Chychrun (Arizona Coyotes) all grew up in South Florida. Ryan Carpenter (Chicago Blackhawks) is from the Orlando area. While Tampa Bay doesn’t yet have a born-and-bred NHL player, it may only be a matter of time.

The Learn to Play program lasts about four to eight weeks, with one on-ice lesson per week. Registration fees may vary. For more details, visit the Learn to Play website or check out the list of Lightning-sponsored locations.