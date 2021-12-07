Stanley Cup says 'farewell' to Tampa Bay

The championship trophy is headed to the silversmith.

TAMPA, Fla — Farewell, for now, Stanley Cup.

The 2021 Stanley Cup is headed out of the Tampa Bay area and on its way to Montreal, Hockey Hall of Fame's Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, said in a tweet.

This isn't goodbye forever.

The Stanley Cup is actually going to the silversmith to get engraved.

"The engraving process of the Stanley Cup is probably as good and as traditional as the Stanley Cup itself," Pritchard said in an NHL interview from past years.

Silversmith Louise St. Jacques in Montreal has engraved the names of the Stanley Cup champions on the keepsake since 1988. Pritchard said her family has done the engravings for four generations.

Even cooler, all of the engravings are done by hand.