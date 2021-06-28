Looking for a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final? It's going to cost you.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's here: The Stanley Cup Final. And the Bolts are trying to bring home a back-to-back Stanley Cup win.
Thousands of Tampa Bay Lightning fans will be packed into Amalie Arena when they face off with the Montreal Canadiens.
If you're still looking to snag a ticket, it's going to cost you. Resale tickets on Ticketmaster for Game 1 start at $315 and go as high as $2,999.
Prices for the rest of the home games at Amalie Arena are selling on the same site for around the same prices.
All the tickets available on Ticketmaster are verified resale. That means the tickets are being sold fan-to-fan.
Amalie Arena will allow 13,500 fans for the game. You can read about its COVID-19 safety protocols here.
Tickets for some of the local watch parties have already sold out.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final starts at 8 p.m. Monday, June 28. The Lightning will host the first two games, as well as the fifth and seventh if necessary.
NBCSN will broadcast Games 1 and 2. NBC will broadcast Games 3 and 4, plus Games 5, 6 and 7 if necessary.
- Game 1: Mon, June 28, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning
- Game 2: Wed, June 30, 8 p.m. Canadiens at Lighting
- Game 3: Fri, July 2, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens
- Game 4: Mon, July 5, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens
- Game 5: Wed, July 7, 8 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning*
- Game 6: Fri, July 9, 8 p.m., Lightning at Canadiens*
- Game 7: Sun, July 11, 7 p.m., Canadiens at Lightning*
