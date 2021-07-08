x
Lightning

This is how much the Stanley Cup weighs

Let's just say it won't float if it lands in Tampa Bay.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) hands the Stanley Cup to left wing Pat Maroon (14) after the series win in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Stanley Cup is back home in Tampa Bay. 

The Lightning secured their second straight title Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens, and plans are already in place for a boat parade. 

Now, if you're wondering if we may see a repeat of Tom Brady's iconic championship toss across the water, chances are it'll take more than one person to do.

That's because the actual Stanley Cup trophy weighs around 35 pounds - 5 times heavier than the Lombardi trophy.

But that's not to say it can't be done. According to the football G.O.A.T, things are a lot lighter when you have some tequila.  

