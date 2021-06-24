Do or die: Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders go head to head in Game 7

The two teams will be returning to Amalie Arena for Game 7 on Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Just when many thought that Game 6 would be the decisive one, sending the the Tampa Bay Lighting to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final, they lost 3-2 in overtime to the New York Islanders.

The Islanders' win sends the Stanley Cup Semifinals into a winner-take-all Game 7. Puck drop is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Lightning's Brayden Point has been a superstar on the ice, scoring himself into the record books. His playoff game goal streak now stands at nine after his Game 6 goal, second longest in NHL history.

Steven Stamkos has also been playing well, with four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

On the opposing side, Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-15 in 55 games this season. Brock Nelson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

With Lighting averaging 3.4 goals per game and the Islanders' averaging at 3.0 - the highly anticipated game 7 will reveal it all.