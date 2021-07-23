Tampa Bay Lightning re-sign Gemel Smith to 2-year contract

The forward skated in five games with the Lightning during the regular season.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning resigned forward Gemel Smith to a two-year, two-way contract, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced Friday.

The 27-year-old Canada native skated in five games with the Lightning during the regular season, posting three assists. Smith made his first appearance for the Bolts in the home opener against the Florida Panthers on October 3, 2019, the NHL reports.

Prior to joining the Bolt's roster, he also appeared in three games with the Syracuse Crunch, scoring three goals and six points.

Smith has played in 88 career NHL games with the Lightning, Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars, totaling 12 goals and 24 points. He was originally drafted by the Stars in the fourth round, 104th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Tampa Bay Lightning recently won back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.